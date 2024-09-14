Former Raptors Big Inks New Deal With Western Conference Team
Christian Koloko is heading to Los Angeles.
The former Toronto Raptors will reportedly ink a two-way contract to join the Los Angeles Lakers once he's cleared to return to the NBA by the league's Fitness-to-Play panel, per Dan Woike of the LA Times and The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal will give Koloko an opportunity to compete for rotation minutes while continuing his development in the G League next season.
Koloko had received interest from multiple teams including the Raptors as he worked his way back from a blood clotting issue. The 24-year-old missed all of last season due to the ailment and was eventually waived by Toronto in January as the Raptors dealt with a roster crunch following the Pascal Siakam trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Toronto has all three of its two-way spots currently filled but could have signed Koloko with its one open roster spot for training camp. The organization has most of its mid-level exception available and could have offered Koloko at least a minimum contract, if not more, to join the organization.
Koloko was drafted with the No. 33 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and played in 58 games for Toronto as a rookie. He averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and one block per game while making 19 starts.
The 7-foot-1 big man appeared poised to step into a bigger role for Toronto as a sophomore as a backup center behind Jakob Poeltl but blood clotting issues forced him to step away from the court. Without Koloko, Toronto addressed some of its frontcourt woes by trading for Kelly Olynyk, drafting Ulrich Chomche, and signing Brendan Carlson as an undrafted free agent to bolster the team's center depth.