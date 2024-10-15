Former Raptors Coach Shares His Opinion on Potential Kyle Lowry Statue
Kyle Lowry isn't taking any honors for granted.
The former Toronto Raptors legend is widely expected to be the second player to have his jersey retired by the organization, following Vince Carter whose jersey will go up later this year. Had he retired earlier, Lowry likely would have been the first player to go up into the rafters of Scotiabank Arena thanks to his legendary nine-year career in Toronto.
And yet, Lowry doesn't want to look too far ahead.
"If I go up there, hopefully, one day it happens, it would be a very emotional fun night, but we’ll see when that time comes, if that time comes," Lowry told Leigh Ellis of Basketball Passport.
There were reportedly some members of the Raptors organization who wanted to wait for Lowry to be the first one to have his jersey retired, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.
Lowry may, however, be the first member of the organization to have a statue outside the arena, joining the 14 members of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Legends Row. As for what that statue could look like, former Raptors coach Nick Nurse shared his suggestion.
"They're going to probably put a statue of Kyle outside that arena taking a charge," Nurse told reporters.
Lowry didn't seem at all upset that he won't be the first one to have his jersey retired. He and Vince Carter are golfing friends and there seems to be a mutual respect and admiration between the two Raptors favorites.
“I think Vince’s jersey going up is going to be a phenomenal, special night," Lowry told Ellis. "I think he’s well deserving of having his jersey retired just because of what he’s meant to the franchise."
Toronto will honor Carter on Nov. 2 when DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings come to town later this year.