One Thing Holds Raptors Back Tremendously

The Toronto Raptors are fighting for a playoff spot, but they have a below-average offense compared to the rest of the league.

The team's offensive rating is 114.8, which ranks 19th in the NBA. They are the lowest ranked team out of anyone currently in the play-in picture or higher in the Eastern Conference. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes the team needs to get some better 3-point shooters on the roster.

"Brandon Ingram has juiced up this offense, although a lack of shooting overall from this roster is holding the Raptors back," Swartz wrote.

"Out of Toronto's top-11 players in minutes played this season, not a single person is shooting over 37.5 percent from three. Jakob Poeltl hasn't even attempted a three-pointer in almost a year (March 16, 2025). Floor-spacing is going to become even more of an issue down the stretch as defenses begin to tighten up. Toronto simply needs to shoot the ball better, especially from deep."

Raptors Need Better Distance Shooting

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley reacts after scoring a 3-point basket | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Out of everyone that has taken an attempt from beyond the arc this season, only Jamison Battle has a 3-point percentage better than .400. Battle averages just 8.5 minutes per game, so that clearly doesn't help much. Immanuel Quickley is the best rotation player from the 3-point line, where he makes 37.8 per cent.

Brandon Ingram is right behind him at 37.5. While Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Collin Murray-Boyles are the only other three-point shooters that make over 35. RJ Barrett is slightly under that mark at 34.8.

As a team, the Raptors shoot just 34.5 per cent from beyond the arc. Only the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Sacramento Kings shoot at a worse clip. It simply isn't good enough if the Raptors want to be a true contender in the league.

The Raptors are choosing to build their team around Scottie Barnes, who really only has the 3-point shot as his lone weakness in his game. He makes just under 30 per cent from distance.

If the Raptors have Barnes and a non-shooting Poeltl out on the floor, it limits what the offense is able to do. Therefore, the Raptors need to have them improve their three-point shot, make a trade with one of them on the roster, or get the best three-point shooters possible to surround them.

None of the options can be fixed between now and the playoffs, so the Raptors have to roll with what they have. Until they keep doing what they are doing, they will likely never be true contenders.

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