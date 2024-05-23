Knicks Insider Shares Expected Contract for Former Raptors Wing OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby is heading toward a huge payday this summer.
The former Toronto Raptors forward is reportedly expected to re-sign with the New York Knicks for roughly $35 million per season on a multi-year deal, according to SNY's Ian Begley. He's unable to sign a contract at that value until he officially hits free agency this summer and opts out of his player option.
Toronto had been unable to offer Anunoby an extension up to that number due to the league's collective bargaining restrictions that have capped a possible Anunoby extension at $117 million over four years. That restriction forced the Raptors to move on from Anunoby because the risk of him leaving in free agency was too concerning.
The $35 million figure is slightly more than what Jerami Grant signed for last season when he inked a $160 million deal over five years with the Porland Trail Blazers. Jaden McDaniels recently signed a $131 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves that'll cover the next five seasons.
Anunoby can sign a contract worth up to $245 million over five years with the Knicks should the organization be forced to offer him a maximum contract.
The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly among the teams that could pursue Anunoby this summer with a significant amount of cap space to entice the former All-Defensive wing to join Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Anunoby's former coach Nick Nurse in Philadelphia.
New York traded for Anunoby earlier this season in a deal that saw Toronto acquire Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and the No. 31 pick in this year's NBA draft. It's believed to be extremely unlikely Anunoby leaves the team in free agency this summer.