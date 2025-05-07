Former Raptors Star Sets Up Pacers For Game-Winning Bucket
Pascal Siakam set the stage for Tyrese Haliburton’s last-second heroics.
First, the former Toronto Raptors forward sprinted up the court, blowing past Jarrett Allen for a tough layup through contact that pulled the Indiana Pacers within five with less than two minutes to play. Moments later, Siakam again showed off his speed, this time beating Dean Wade for a crucial layup in the final minute to keep Indiana within striking distance.
That set up Haliburton, who drilled a step-back three just before the buzzer to lift the Pacers to a shocking 120-119 Game 2 victory and a commanding 2-0 series lead.
Otherwise, Siakam had a relatively quiet night, finishing with just 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting in nearly 30 minutes. The Pacers found their offensive punch elsewhere, with Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith each pouring in 23 points.
Canadian Bennedict Mathurin provided a spark off the bench, scoring 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting and nearly outscoring Cleveland’s second unit on his own.
Indiana erased a 20-point first-half deficit largely fueled by Donovan Mitchell, who erupted for 48 points but struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just one of seven attempts.
Now, the Cavaliers head to Indiana facing a daunting series hole, virtually in a must-win situation on Friday.
Curry Exits Injured as Warriors Take Down T-Wolves
Nickeil Alexander-Walker couldn’t find a rhythm in Minnesota’s series opener against the Golden State Warriors.
The Canadian guard was held scoreless in 14 minutes off the bench, missing all three of his shot attempts as the Timberwolves fell 99-88 on Tuesday night. Minnesota struggled to generate consistent offense, shooting just 5-for-29 from three-point range and failing to capitalize on a Warriors team that lost Stephen Curry to a hamstring strain in the second quarter.
Anthony Edwards eventually found his groove, finishing with 23 points and 14 rebounds, but his one-point first half put the Timberwolves in an early hole they couldn’t climb out of. Buddy Hield and Draymond Green combined for nine three-pointers, and Jimmy Butler delivered 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists to lead Golden State to a road win and a 1-0 series lead.