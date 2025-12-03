Why Raptors may not be as good as they look

The Toronto Raptors likely have a goal to be one of the top six teams in the Eastern Conference this season, especially after the early success they've had this year.

The Raptors are currently in that upper echelon in the Eastern Conference standings, but there is reason to believe that they may not belong there. CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin wonders if the Raptors' success has to do with their easier schedule.

"It's all just gone too perfectly. Toronto has had the second-easiest schedule in the league according to ESPN's metrics," Botkin wrote.

"Seven wins against the Pacers, Nets, Wizards, Hornets and Grizzlies, who had a combined record of 23-74 entering play on Sunday. It's not to say the Raptors haven't beaten good teams or that they are not, in fact, a good team themselves, but they probably aren't this good."

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the net against Milwaukee Bucks guard Cole Anthony. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors getting by with easy schedule?

For the rest of December, the Raptors' schedule is not cupcakes and rainbows. In the next 13 games, eight of them will come against teams that have winning records at the moment.

While they have some winnable games sprinkled into the mix against the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets, among others, part of being a successful team is beating up on those you should win against. The Raptors have been able to take care of business against the lesser teams in the league.

The Raptors are doing all they can do. They can only play whoever is against them on any given night. Their weaker schedule may suggest that their record is not as good as it looks, but that doesn't mean the Raptors aren't a good team.

Playing stronger opponents could expose some underlying issues that may not pop up against lesser competition, but that might strengthen the Raptors as opposed to weaken them.

Eventually the rubber will meet the road with the Raptors, and we will find out how good they truly are. By no means are they a championship contender at this moment in time. However, if they start to win against tougher competition, their ceiling could elevate.

The Raptors are back on the court tomorrow night when they take on LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

