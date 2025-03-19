Former Raptors Forward Opens Up About Toronto Tenure: ‘It Was Tough’
Thad Young and his family didn’t exactly love their time in Toronto.
In a candid conversation on the Out the Mud Podcast, the former Raptors forward admitted that living in Canada was a challenge for him and his family. Speaking with Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, Young explained that staying in a foreign country for more than a few days was difficult.
“I ain’t gonna lie, being in Toronto was kinda tough,” Young said. “It’s cool to visit, be there for like four or five days, but to live there, it was tough. It was tough on my family.”
For decades the Raptors have struggled to attract American free agents, with players often citing the colder weather and the challenges of living outside the United States. The franchise’s reputation has improved significantly over the past decade, especially following its 2019 championship run, and most players in recent years have spoken highly of their time in Toronto. However, Young is one of the few recent players to publicly express dissatisfaction with the experience.
“It’s almost like you’re at a disadvantage,” Young said of playing in Toronto. “We had to go through the airport every single time. You gotta go through the airport, it’s the customs part of it. It’s like, you mean to tell me I just paid for the package and now I’ve got to pay more money to get my package from you? Like, c’mon, man. Customs? Then getting stuck at the border. I got stuck at the border for like three or four hours.”
Toronto acquired Young at the 2022 trade deadline, sending Goran Dragić and a first-round pick to San Antonio in exchange for Young and a second-round pick. The Raptors valued him as a veteran leader who could provide depth and mentorship to a young roster. That summer, he re-signed on a two-year, $16 million deal, but his role diminished as the team shifted toward a rebuild.
“I was there for two years. That was tough, I ain’t gonna lie. And I re-signed back there. That was tough,” Young said.
His family, however, had reached a breaking point.
“My kids was hurting,” Young said. “My wife was like, look, she said, ‘If you come back here, you might stay here yourself. We might stay at the crib.’”
Despite his frustrations, Young initially committed to staying in Toronto. The Raptors eventually traded him to Brooklyn alongside Dennis Schröder in a salary-dump move before last season’s deadline. After leaving Toronto, he briefly signed with the Phoenix Suns last year but has not played in the NBA since.