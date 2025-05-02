Former Raptors Come Up Clutch as Knicks & Clippers Get Crucial Victories
OG Anunoby delivered the stop the New York Knicks needed.
With 27 seconds remaining and the score tied at 113, the former Toronto Raptors wing locked in defensively on Cade Cunningham. After fighting through a Jalen Duren screen, Anunoby stayed step-for-step with Cunningham, forcing him into a difficult, off-balance layup. Mitchell Robinson slid over to help, and Cunningham’s shot missed, giving the Knicks the ball with a chance to win it. Jalen Brunson took care of the rest, burying a step-back three with 4.3 seconds left to seal a 116-113 win and a 4-2 first-round series victory for New York.
Anunoby was excellent on both ends of the floor once again. He finished with 22 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 44 minutes, helping anchor the Knicks as they closed out a tight Game 6 on the road. His physicality on the perimeter and presence around the rim were key in holding Detroit to just 21 points in the fourth.
Former Raptors guard Dennis Schröder had a solid night for the Pistons off the bench, scoring nine points and dishing out a game-high nine assists in 30 minutes.
Powell Hits Dagger as Clipper Force Game 7
Norman Powell stepped up when the Clippers needed him most.
With Los Angeles holding a six-point lead in the final minutes, the ball swung to the former Toronto Raptors guard in the corner. Powell calmly knocked down a clutch three-pointer with 1:47 remaining, the Clippers’ final field goal of the game, and what ultimately sealed a 111-105 win over the Denver Nuggets to force Game 7 in their first-round series.
Powell finished with 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including 2-for-6 from beyond the arc. He added three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 39 minutes, providing a steady scoring punch alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard added 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes in a strong two-way effort. The two former Raptors combined for 51 points as the Clippers staved off elimination.
The series will now shift back to Denver for a decisive Game 7 on Saturday night.