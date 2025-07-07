Former Toronto Raptors Legend Kyle Lowry To Return for 20th Season
Kyle Lowry is returning to the NBA for a 20th and likely final season.
The 39-year-old guard has re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. It will be Lowry’s second full season with his hometown team after signing with the Sixers during the 2023–24 campaign.
Lowry appeared in just 35 games last season, limited by injuries and a reduced role. He averaged 3.9 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game while shooting 35 percent from the field and 33 percent from three. All career lows for the veteran guard.
Despite the decline in production, Philadelphia values Lowry’s leadership and experience as it looks to rebound from a 24–58 season that was derailed by injuries to key players including Joel Embiid and Paul George.
When Lowry retires, he is expected to sign a one-day contract with the Toronto Raptors to officially end his career with the franchise. The six-time All-Star spent nine seasons in Toronto, earning All-NBA honors in 2016 and helping lead the team to its first NBA championship in 2019. He is widely regarded as the greatest player in Raptors history.
Lowry has appeared in 1,173 regular-season games over 19 seasons with the Grizzlies, Rockets, Raptors, Heat, and 76ers. He’s averaged 13.9 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals for his career.
When he debuts this year, Lowry will become just the 12th player in NBA history to appear in 20 seasons.