Raptors sign former lottery pick to one-year deal

The Toronto Raptors are making a roster move to get some depth on board.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Raptors are signing Mo Bamba to a one-year deal.

"Mo Bamba has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports and Greer Love tell ESPN. Bamba averaged 16.5 points and 12 rebounds in G League Salt Lake City and now brings needed size to Raptors frontcourt for his eighth NBA season," Charania tweeted.

Mo Bamba has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports and Greer Love tell ESPN. Bamba averaged 16.5 points and 12 rebounds in G League Salt Lake City and now brings needed size to Raptors frontcourt for his eighth NBA season. pic.twitter.com/git5ZYAlna — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 29, 2025

Raptors sign Mo Bamba for centre depth

The Raptors were in need of another centre, especially after Jakob Poeltl went down with a back injury. The team is expected to release another update on Poeltl's health this week, but the signing of Bamba suggests they could be without their veteran starter for a while.

It remains to be seen how large Bamba's role will be with the Raptors, but it gives them another veteran to work with as the team navigates the season.

Bamba began his career as the No. 6 overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2018 NBA draft. He was viewed as a top prospect coming out of the University of Texas, and someone who could be a transforming centre in the league. However, things did not work out with the Magic, and he ultimately regressed to a reserve role for the team.

In 2023, the Magic traded Mo Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline, where he played nine games for the team in the back half of the 2022-23 campaign. From there, Bamba signed with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2023-24 season, where he played 57 games for the franchise.

Last season, Bamba started out with the Los Angeles Clippers and eventually was traded to the Utah Jazz, but was waived after the trade. He signed with the New Orleans Pelicans on a 10-day contract in March and has not played in the NBA since.

This season, Bamba started off with the Utah Jazz and eventually moved to their G League team when he did not make the roster out of training camp. He had a good showing in the G League, so the Raptors are giving him a shot in Toronto.

Bamba will face his former team in the Magic in his potential Raptors debut tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or streaming on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories