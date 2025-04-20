OG, Pascal, Kawhi and More: Here’s What Former Raptors Did in Game 1
There was a time not too long ago when a Pascal Siakam three-point attempt felt like a win for the defense.
Not anymore.
The former Raptors forward shot a career-best 38.9% from deep this season with the Indiana Pacers and opened his playoff run by knocking down 3 triples as part of a 25-point performance that powered Indiana past Milwaukee in Game 1.
Siakam was brilliant on both ends, shooting 10-for-15 from the field while spending much of the night guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo. His eight-point first quarter helped Indiana take control early, and the Pacers never gave it back, cruising to a 117-98 win over a Bucks team missing Damian Lillard.
It was the kind of polished, versatile showing Raptors fans always hoped Siakam would grow into. In Toronto, he never fully became a three-level scorer. In Indiana, he might be getting there.
Trent Comes Up Short
Gary Trent Jr. gave the Bucks 14 points in Game 1, but the performance left something to be desired. He shot 6-for-11 from the field, including 2-for-7 from three, and finished a -4 in 27 minutes. With Lillard out, Milwaukee needed Trent to take on a bigger scoring role. Instead, his shooting from deep was inconsistent, and his overall impact was limited.
OG Anunoby Locks In
OG Anunoby set the tone on both ends in New York’s 123-112 Game 1 win over the Pistons. He scored 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting and hit three triples. As usual, his biggest contributions came on defense. He spent most of the night chasing Cade Cunningham, holding the Pistons’ star to just 5 points in nearly 10 minutes of defense, according to NBA Stats.
Precious Achiuwa did not appear for the Knicks.
Kawhi and Norm Can’t Close
Out West, it came down to the wire for a pair of former Raptors. Kawhi Leonard helped the Clippers build an early lead, but Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets hung around long enough to force overtime and steal a 112-110 win in Game 1.
Leonard finished with 22 points in 41 minutes but turned the ball over seven times, including a few costly ones late. Norman Powell had a quieter night, scoring 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting with two made threes.