Former Raptors Sharpshooter Hoping For Another Opportunity
Former Toronto Raptors sharpshooter Danny Green says his phone line is open if any NBA teams want to give him another shot this summer.
The 37-year-old shooting guard told NBC 23 RGV's Blake Holland that he hasn't called it quits on his NBA career quite yet despite appearing in just two games last season.
“I would love to come back if I had the opportunity. I have not officially retired. There’s free agency going on right now, and my phone lines are open," Green told Holland.
Green signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in September of last year but was waived to create roster spots for the 76ers following the James Harden deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. He played just 18 minutes last season and did not record a point in what was his 15th season in the NBA.
The New York native spent one season in Toronto following the organization's trade with San Antonio that saw Kawhi Leonard and Green join the Raptors in exchange for DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl. Green started in 80 games for the Raptors in 2018-19, averaging 10.3 points while shooting 45.5% from three-point range.
Green struggled during Toronto's championship run, shooting just 32.8% from three-point range while averaging 6.9 points per game across 24 playoff appearances.
Following the championship season, Green left Toronto and signed in free agency with the Los Angeles Lakers where he won his third championship.
Green was traded to the 76ers in 2020 where he spent two seasons before tearing his ACL in May 2022. He played in just 11 games in the 2022-23 season with the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.
If Green gets another opportunity, he'll be the ninth-oldest active player in the NBA next season.