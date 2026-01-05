Raptors win streak leads to surprise NBA power rankings update

The Toronto Raptors are stacking wins in the Eastern Conference, hoping to remain one of the top teams to beat.

The team has gone 3-1 on their current home stand and will look for a fourth win against the Atlanta Hawks, whom they beat already over the weekend. While the Raptors have been showing progress, they remain at number 12 in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's weekly power rankings.

"Over the last 15 days, the Raptors have losses to the Nets, Wizards and shorthanded Nuggets. But they’re also 4-0 within the top 10 in the Eastern Conference, with a big, comeback win (in a rest-disadvantage game) against the Magic last Monday," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Raptors went 0-2 against the Celtics at home this season, and they’ve lost their last seven games in Boston. They’ll try to end that streak on Friday, currently two games (three in the loss column) behind the third-place Celtics."

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker tries to defend. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Raptors stay level in power rankings

A big reason for the Raptors' success has been the defence, which hasn't looked good all the time but is producing enough to be one of the best in the league.

"The Raptors now rank as a top-five defensive team. They’ve probably been a little lucky regarding opponent 3-point percentage (34.9%, third), but they force many turnovers," Schuhmann wrote.

"They’ve also seen a big reduction in the percentage of their opponents’ shots that have come in the paint, going from 49% (11th highest rate) last season to just 46% (sixth lowest) this season. Not coincidentally, they lead the league in the (lowest) percentage of their opponents’ possessions that have been in transition (16.2%)."

The team is dealing with injuries, but players are stepping up in the meantime, which is helping the Raptors tremendously.

"Jakob Poeltl has missed all but seven minutes of the last nine games, and the Raptors have used a few different players alongside their four healthy starters. With Ochai Agbaji starting against Denver, Scottie Barnes was guarding Jonas Valančiūnas," Schuhmann wrote.

"But with Collin Murray-Boyles in Agbaji’s place to start the third quarter, Barnes had the Jamal Murray assignment. With his current numbers, he’d be just the third player in the 53 years that steals and blocks have been counted (joining Kevin Garnett and Giannis Antetokounmpo) to average at least 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in multiple seasons."

The Raptors are back in action against the Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

