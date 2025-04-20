Former Raptors Star Seen in Video Confrontation at L.A. Sushi Restaurant
Former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan was allegedly involved in a physical altercation at a sushi restaurant in Calabasas, California, on Friday night, according to a video published by TMZ Sports.
The reported incident occurred at Yume Sushi around 10:30 p.m. on April 18, according to TMZ. In the video, DeRozan reacts after a man approaches his table and flashes a phone light in his face. The six-time All-Star is seen knocking the phone away before engaging in what appears to be a heated confrontation.
At one point, the man is seen on the ground, and DeRozan appears to reach toward him. When the man stands and seems to ask for his phone back, DeRozan appears to lunge at him again. A woman can be heard saying, “He’s not worth it,” as she attempts to deescalate the situation.
TMZ reports that emergency medical responders were called to the restaurant and that the man involved was seen leaving on a stretcher. Witnesses told the outlet that the incident disrupted service, with glass and tableware knocked to the floor during the altercation.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to the New York Post that deputies responded to a call at the restaurant and that an investigation is ongoing. No arrests or charges have been announced.
Neither DeRozan nor the Sacramento Kings have publicly commented.
The alleged altercation took place two days after Sacramento was eliminated from the NBA Play-In Tournament following a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. DeRozan signed with the Kings last offseason after three seasons in Chicago.