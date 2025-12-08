Brandon Ingram reveals mindset before Raptors' NBA Cup game vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors have hit a cold streak, losing five of their last six games, but arguably their biggest game of the season is quickly approaching.

The Raptors are gearing up to host the New York Knicks for an NBA Cup elimination game after advancing from group play. With a win, the Raptors will head to Las Vegas to compete for the NBA Cup title and a chance at a huge bonus, but a loss ends their hopes of winning the in-season tournament.

Ahead of the big game, Raptors star Brandon Ingram revealed what he will tell his teammates as they look to bounce back from their losing streak and make the most of their NBA Cup matchup against New York.

"What I'd personally say is, 'throw everything out the window. We're going through a little stretch where things haven't gone our way. We've been on a losing streak, where we've lost a couple games, but you know, just remember what happened to us in New York. Remember that feeling, and come ready to play. Clear our minds and just play free. Understand what our goal is out of this. Just play hard,'" Ingram said.

"The biggest thing is to just clear our minds. None of us like losing. None of us like being in this situation, so we've just got to go in with a clear mind."

- Brandon Ingram says the Raptors need to clear their mind ahead of their NBA Cup game on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/N9a0WlPJa5 — The Athletic NBA Daily (@AthleticNBAShow) December 7, 2025

Ingram mentioned how he wants the Raptors to use their recent loss to the Knicks as motivation, as they were crushed by 22 points at Madison Square Garden. If the Raptors can push their three-game losing streak aside and solely focus on what went wrong in their blowout loss in New York, they should have a good chance to bounce back and advance in the NBA Cup.

Ingram, especially, likely wants to make up for their disaster in New York, as he scored just 14 points on 4-11 shooting with five turnovers. Now, coming off a 30-point explosion against the Boston Celtics, Ingram should be more prepared to help lead the Raptors to a win over the Knicks.

With many fans worried that the Raptors' previous nine-game winning streak was simply a fluke, they have a chance to pick up a statement win in front of their home crowd, and Ingram knows exactly what their mindset needs to be to get the win.