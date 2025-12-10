Raptors get big injury update before Knicks NBA Cup game

The Toronto Raptors are already short-handed in their quest to reach the NBA Cup semifinal for the first time in franchise history as RJ Barrett goes out for a ninth straight game stint with a knee sprain.

However, the Raptors will also be missing another member of their starting lineup, starting point guard Immanuel Quickley, who was ruled questionable earlier in the day with an illness, will not play against the New York Knicks. Raptors Republic reporter Esfandiar Baraheni was the first to report the news.

Jamal Shead will play. Immanuel Quickley is OUT with an illness. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) December 9, 2025

Quickley out vs. Knicks

With Quickley out, Jamal Shead is likely to take his place in the starting lineup. This will put the Raptors at a disadvantage, but they will have to play with their next man up mentality.

The likely starting lineup will feature Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl. The Knicks are expected to go with Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed the team's last game with a calf injury, but is a game-time decision going through warmups on the floor in Toronto.

So far this year, Quickley is averaging 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 47.0 per cent from the field and 38.2 per cent from beyond the 3-point line. The former Knicks guard reportedly played through the illness in Toronto's last game against the Boston Celtics, leading to just an 11-point outing, but it appears he will be resting in a game against his former team.

The Raptors will miss Quickley's ability to set the offence, but Shead is a strong bench option that should keep the team competitive when he is on the floor. When it comes to finding a new scoring option, Ingram and Barnes will have to play up to their standard, but that won't be easy with Anunoby and Bridges as the likely defenders on them.

With the trip to Las Vegas on the line, it's no secret that the Raptors will give it their all tonight, even short-handed. If there was a time to get out of the team's current slump, this would be the day to do it.

Tip-off between the Raptors and Knicks is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on the Amazon Prime Video app.