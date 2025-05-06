Former Raptors Wing Shines for Knicks in Shocking Upset of Celtics
OG Anunoby did what he does best.
Need a stop? He delivered. With the New York Knicks trailing by two midway through the fourth, Anunoby slid over and stripped Jayson Tatum clean, sparking a transition layup the other way. Need shooting? No problem. The former Toronto Raptors wing buried six threes and finished with 29 points as the Knicks stunned the Celtics 108–105 in overtime to steal Game 1 of their second-round series.
Anunoby was everywhere. He shot 10-for-20 from the field, hit a go-ahead three in the final minutes of regulation, and opened overtime with a clutch three-point play. Defensively, he was just as impactful. Assigned to Tatum for most of the night, Anunoby held Boston’s star to just 1-for-6 shooting and three points across 45.5 partial possessions, according to NBA Stats.
His two-way dominance helped the Knicks claw back from a 20-point hole and stay neck-and-neck with Boston down the stretch. The Celtics were forced to make due without Kristaps Porzingis in the second half and couldn’t get anything going from deep, finishing just 15-for-60 from three-point range.
Former Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa logged five minutes off the bench but was held scoreless.
Jokic's Brilliance Outshines Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should have done enough.
He shook off Christian Braun, broke free on the inbounds, and finished an easy layup to put Oklahoma City up three with 11 seconds left. The bucket capped a 33-point night from the Canadian star, who poured in 13 in the fourth quarter to seemingly will the Thunder to a Game 1 win.
But it wasn’t to be.
Chet Holmgren missed two critical free throws with the Thunder up one, and the Denver Nuggets seized their chance. Aaron Gordon drilled a three-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining, lifting Denver to a stunning 121–119 comeback victory on Monday night.
Luguentz Dort hounded fellow Canadian Jamal Murray much of the night, helping hold him to 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting. But it was Nikola Jokic who broke through for Denver, delivering a 41-point, 22-rebound performance and looking every bit like a three-time MVP.
Jokic’s brilliance helped the Nuggets erase a 14-point third-quarter deficit, as he poured in 18 points in the fourth to hand Oklahoma City its first loss of the playoffs.