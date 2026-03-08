The Raptors Might Be in Danger

The Toronto Raptors are in a precarious position going into the final couple weeks of the season.

With five weeks left to go, the Raptors are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, but they have several teams on their tail trying to chase them. If the Raptors aren't careful, they could fall into the Play-In tournament for the first time in franchise history. Here's a look at all of the teams in direct competition with the Raptors in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner reacts to a fan in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Magic are fresh off of a big win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking their third straight victory. The team has struggled with injuries all year long, but it appears they have found a rhythm going into the homestretch.

The team could get Franz Wagner back pretty soon, and that would make them a big threat to the Raptors and the Eastern Conference. Currently, the Magic sit one game back of the Raptors, and that could get tighter if Orlando continues to play well.

Miami Heat

Like the Magic, the Heat are also one game back of the Raptors and hold the number seven seed, which would guarantee home court advantage in the Play-In tournament.

They have won their last four games and seven of their last ten. They have a four-game homestand coming this week and one of the easier schedules down the stretch. The Heat will host the Raptors in April for a two-game series, and that could determine which team finishes higher in the standings.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers have been dealing with an injury with Joel Embiid and a suspension for Paul George, but it's hard to completely discount them as a threat. They may have a slight slip in the standings over the next couple of weeks, but they have played well against the Raptors this season and can turn things on at a moment's notice.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks hold the league's longest win streak at six games, and they have three games coming up this week against lottery-bound teams. They are three games back of the Raptors, but if they can stack some more wins in the next couple of games, they might be knocking on the door for the Raptors' spot in the standings.

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets have been the hottest team throughout the second half of the season. They were 12 games under .500 on Jan. 21, but since then, they have gone 16-4 in their last 20 games.

After a four-game road trip on the west coast, they will remain home for nine of their next 10, which includes four games against lottery-bound teams. They have the potential to surge up the standings, and the Raptors have to take them seriously.

