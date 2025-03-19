Four Draft Prospects the Raptors Should Watch During March Madness
A few too many wins over the last little while has shifted the Toronto Raptors' outlook heading into the 2025 NBA draft lottery, pushing them further down the lottery standings. What once looked like a prime opportunity to secure a top-four pick has now turned into a more uncertain draft position, likely placing Toronto somewhere in the mid-lottery range.
While missing out on the elite prospects at the top of the draft is disappointing, this class still offers several intriguing options beyond the first few picks. With Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Immanuel Quickley forming the foundation of the team’s young core, the Raptors will have to decide whether to take a high-upside swing or target a more polished prospect who can contribute sooner.
Toronto’s draft range remains fluid, but Sam Vecenie of The Athletic recently released his latest mock draft, providing a look at some of the players who could be available if the Raptors end up selecting between No. 5 and No. 10.
No. 5: Kasparas Jakucionis, PG, Illinois
If Toronto gets a bit of luck in the draft lottery, Kasparas Jakucionis is a prospect worth watching just outside the top tier of this class. The 6-foot-5 freshman offers an intriguing blend of size and playmaking, a combination that should catch Toronto’s attention given their emphasis on ball movement and unselfish offense.
Jakucionis is one of the best passers in the draft, showcasing impressive vision and creativity. He averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, flashing the ability to be a high-level facilitator. However, turnovers have been a concern, and his scoring efficiency remains inconsistent. While he has shown promise as both a catch-and-shoot and pull-up threat, he will need to refine his offensive game to become a more well-rounded scorer.
For the Raptors, Jakucionis could provide secondary playmaking alongside Immanuel Quickley while developing his three-point shot and overall offensive consistency. His ability to play both on and off the ball gives him versatility as a combo guard in Toronto’s system, but his role at the next level will depend on how much his scoring improves.
No. 7: Tre Johnson, SG, Texas
If the Raptors want to add more scoring punch to their backcourt, Tre Johnson could be an intriguing option in the middle of the lottery. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard has flashed elite shot-making ability, averaging 19.8 points per game as a freshman. He thrives as a pull-up shooter, capable of hitting tough, contested jumpers like few others in this year's class.
The issue is his efficiency, particularly from two-point range. He is shooting just 42.7% from the field and has struggled to create separation when attacking the rim. He is not a high-level playmaker and tends to rely too heavily on difficult, low-percentage shots. Defensively, Johnson remains a work in progress and could benefit from a lighter offensive workload at the next level.
Still, given his ability to space the floor and knock down pull-up jumpers, he could be a strong fit alongside Barnes, Ingram, and Quickley in Toronto’s evolving offense.
No. 8: Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina
The Raptors have made strides defensively this season, with Scottie Barnes emerging as a reliable on-ball stopper. But adding more versatile wing defenders is always valuable, and Collin Murray-Boyles fits that mold. The 6-foot-8 forward has elite defensive instincts, along with the length and versatility to guard multiple positions. He would give Toronto another tenacious, switchable defender to help strengthen their defense next season.
The concern is Murray-Boyles' offense. While he averaged 16.8 points per game at South Carolina, most of his scoring came around the rim and in transition. His three-point shot remains a major question mark, as he shot just 26.5% from deep on low volume. He has shown flashes of being a capable playmaker out of the post, but without a reliable jumper, his offensive ceiling is limited.
If the Raptors believe they can develop his shooting, Murray-Boyles has all the tools to be a high-level defender who makes an impact without needing the ball. If not, he could settle into more of a rotational defensive role rather than becoming a long-term starter.
No. 10: Jase Richardson, PG, Michigan State
If the Raptors slip in the draft lottery, they could find themselves in range for Michigan State point guard Jase Richardson. The 6-foot-3 guard, son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, has been one of the biggest risers this season.
Despite his lack of size, Richardson has a knack for scoring inside, using his footwork and craft to break down defenses. He averaged 12 points per game while shooting 57.5% inside the arc, 41% from three, and 84% from the line, making him one of the more efficient guards in this class.
However, his lack of burst and smaller frame raise questions about how well his scoring will translate at the next level. While he has found ways to be effective in college, defensive concerns remain, as his physical limitations could make it difficult to guard bigger, more athletic NBA guards.
If Richardson continues his strong play in the NCAA Tournament, his stock could rise even further. For the Raptors, he offers a skilled shot-maker and secondary ball-handler who could provide another scoring option in the second unit.