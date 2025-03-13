Four Prospects to Keep an Eye on as Raptors' Draft Lottery Odds Fall
Two months ago, the Toronto Raptors were the second-worst team in the NBA, with a 52.1% chance of landing a top-four pick. From a lottery odds standpoint, it was shaping up to be a successful season, at least in terms of securing a blue-chip prospect for next year.
Then came a 15-13 stretch, and suddenly, everything changed.
If the season ended today, Toronto’s odds of a top-four pick would drop to 32%, with a 68% chance of selecting between No. 7 and No. 10. What was once a conversation about Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey has now shifted to prospects a tier or two below that elite group.
So, who are the mid-lottery prospects the Raptors could be targeting?
ESPN’s latest mock draft offers a look at who might be in play if Toronto doesn’t get a lucky bounce on lottery night.
No. 7 Khaman Maluach, Center, Duke
Few positions are a bigger long-term need for Toronto than center. Aside from 29-year-old Jakob Poeltl, the Raptors lack a reliable frontcourt option and do not have a young big who fits Scottie Barnes’ timeline.
That is where Duke’s Khaman Maluach could be an option. The 7-foot-2, 18-year-old is still raw and will need time to develop before becoming a consistent contributor at the NBA level. His numbers are not eye-catching, with 8.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game, but he has been a defensive anchor for one of the best teams in college basketball. His size, mobility, and flashes of offensive upside make him an intriguing prospect for a Raptors team in need of a long-term answer at center.
No. 8 Kon Knueppel, Wing, Duke
If the Raptors are looking to address their three-point shooting this summer, Duke freshman Kon Knueppel could be the answer. The 6-foot-7 Wisconsin native is shooting 39.9% from three-point range on high volume while knocking down 91.4% of his free throws, making him one of the most efficient shooters in the draft class.
Knueppel is more than just a catch-and-shoot threat. He has shown the ability to put the ball on the floor and create for others, averaging 2.5 assists per game while playing a key role in Duke’s offensive system. His combination of size, shooting versatility, and basketball IQ makes him an intriguing option for a Raptors team in desperate need of more floor spacing.
No. 9 Egor Demin, Guard, BYU
It has been an up-and-down season for Egor Demin, but the 6-foot-9 point guard remains one of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s draft. He is a rare oversized playmaker, averaging 10.8 points and 5.6 assists per game while displaying impressive vision and passing ability.
The biggest question is his scoring upside. Demin is shooting just 27.6% from three-point range and lacks the burst to consistently create his own shot. His offensive skill set aligns with Toronto’s ball-movement-heavy system, but his overlap with Scottie Barnes and lack of outside shooting could make him an awkward fit for the Raptors.
No. 10 Derik Queen, Center, Maryland
If Toronto is looking for an offensively skilled big man in this year’s draft, Maryland freshman Derik Queen stands out. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 52.6% from the field, showcasing impressive touch inside the arc and strong finishing ability around the rim.
The concerns with Queen come on the defensive end. He is slightly undersized as a traditional center and has not shown the ability to anchor a defense at the next level. If he can develop behind Jakob Poeltl for a year or two and improve his defensive instincts, he could become a viable option. However, with the Raptors already struggling defensively when Poeltl is off the floor, Queen’s limitations on that end might make him a risky fit for Toronto.