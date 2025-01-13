NBA Insider Shares Potential Landing Spot for Raptors Center
The Golden State Warriors may emerge as a player in trade talks involving Kelly Olynyk as the NBA trade deadline approaches early next month.
The Warriors were reportedly interested in Olynyk last season before the Utah Jazz traded him to the Toronto Raptors in a multi-player deal last February. That trade saw Toronto part with a late first-round pick to acquire Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Golden State had “very serious conversations” with the Jazz about Olynyk before pivoting to Toronto's deal.
Golden State’s need for a backup center remains pressing, with just over three weeks until the deadline. They are expected to be active in pursuing roster upgrades early next month.
“They've been linked to Vucevic, Robert Williams is a good name, Kelly Olynyk was someone that the Warriors almost traded for at last year's trade deadline,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on a recent video stream. “That was, from my understanding, very close to being done. So Kelly Olynyk is a name I would keep an eye on for Golden State still. Very manageable salary to trade for, right around the mid-level exception.”
Olynyk continues to stand out as one of the league’s top three-point shooting big men, hitting 42.3% of his attempts this season, albeit on a small sample size. Known for his basketball IQ and passing ability, he can play a key role in facilitating an offense. However, the 33-year-old Canadian has shown signs of decline, struggling defensively and averaging just 14.8 minutes per game in 16 appearances for Toronto.
Olynyk’s contract — a two-year, $26.3 million deal — is relatively manageable. However, constructing a trade with Golden State could be challenging without involving recently acquired point guard Dennis Schröder, who Toronto parted ways with last season.
If Toronto decides to move Olynyk, they are unlikely to fetch more than a second-round pick and expiring contracts in return.