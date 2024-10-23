Kawhi Leonard Explains Pivotal Decision to Leave Raptors in 2019
Kawhi Leonard wanted to forge his own path.
That's why in 2019 after clinching the NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, the former two-time Finals MVP opted to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers despite interest from the Los Angeles Lakers and an offer from Toronto.
“I just wanted to go to a franchise where I could try to help build a legacy,” Leonard said in a recent interview with GQ Magazine.
It was a league-changing decision by Leonard who's signing with the Clippers prompted a blockbuster deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder who sent Paul George to Los Angeles for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, five first-round picks, and two first-round pick swaps.
According to George, there were discussions with Toronto about a potential trade that would have seen George and Leonard join the Raptors that summer. George said he and Leonard were "close" to joining the Raptors before the Clippers pushed Oklahoma City to make the trade.
Since leaving Toronto, Leonard has never been able to stay healthy. He's battled ongoing knee problems dating back to his time in San Antonio and has yet to make it through a season and post-season at or near full strength in Los Angeles. It's led to plenty of speculation about what could have been different had Leonard stayed in Toronto where the Raptors successfully limited Leonard's regular season minutes in order to keep him fresh for the playoffs.
Leonard signed a three-year, $149.5 million contract extension this summer with Los Angeles but watched as George departed in free agency for the Philadelphia 76ers.