NBA Analysts Share Record Expectations for Raptors Next Season
A play-in berth may be a tad outside the grasp of the Toronto Raptors next year.
On the heels of Toronto's 25-57 record last season, ESPN's NBA analysts have the Raptors pegged for a 26-56 season next year that'll have Toronto just outside the play-in picture in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors are projected to be the 11th seed in the conference next year, four games back of the Chicago Bulls who are tabbed to be the final team in the Eastern Conference's play-in tournament.
It would likely be a disappointing outcome for Toronto who appears neither bad enough to be among the conference's very worst teams nor good enough to really contend for a playoff spot. The Raptors would ideally like to move up the standings and into play-in or playoff contention next year, but a spot at the top of the lottery wouldn't be a bad consolation prize if the season goes off the rails.
The top of the East is expected to look pretty similar to last season with the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, and Miami Heat all slotted for playoff spots next year. After that group, there's a significant dropoff to the Atlanta Hawks who are expected to finish the year with a 31-51 record as the No. 9 seed in the conference. The Bulls round out the play-in picture with a projected record of 30-52.
On the other side of the spectrum, ESPN has the Wizards finishing the year with a 17-65 record, the worst in the conference. The Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets follow respectively in the reverse standings.
Another jump from Scottie Barnes in his development and better health for Toronto could see the Raptors exceed expectations next year. Conversely, if Toronto gets off to a tough start and battles any sort of injury issues next year, it wouldn't be too surprising if the organization opts to sell at the trade deadline and try to get into the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.