NBA Announces All-Defensive Honors with New Format
There's a new look to the NBA's All-Defensive team this year.
For the first time in league history, there'll be four big men on the NBA's first-team All-Defensive team, the NBA announced Tuesday. Rudy Gobert, Victor Wembanyama, Bam Adebayo, Herb Jones, and Anthony Davis all received first-team honors after the league abandoned the positional requirement for league awards.
Wembanyama became the first rookie to be selected to a first-team All-Defensive team since the league began awarding the honors in 1968-69. He became just the sixth rookie to earn an All-Defensive spot in league history, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Manute Bol, David Robinson, and Tim Duncan.
The second-team All-Defensive team was led by four guards including Alex Caruso, Jalen Suggs, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, and Jaden McDaniels, the lone wing of the five. It was the first time Suggs and McDaniels have earned All-Defensive honors.
Canadian guard Luguentz Dort narrowly missed the cut, falling two points behind Holiday for the final spot on the second team. Kawhi Leonard was right behind Dort having collected 29 points, seven shy of Holiday.
Nobody on the Toronto Raptors received a vote for All-Defensive honors. That may have looked different had Scottie Barnes been eligible, but the third-year forward played in just 60 games this year and therefore did not qualify for league awards this season.
Canadians Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks both received votes but were unable to make the team. They're both expected to play for the Canadian senior men's national team this summer at the Paris Olympics.