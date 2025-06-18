NBA Draft Odds Hint at Toronto Raptors’ Likely Pick at No. 9
Khaman Maluach is the current betting favorite to be selected at No. 9, but there is no guarantee the Toronto Raptors will have the chance to draft him when they are on the clock next week.
The 7-foot-2 Duke center is listed at +370 on DraftKings to go ninth overall, implying a 21% chance he ends up in Toronto. Maluach projects as a long, mobile rim protector with elite defensive upside. He would be a strong fit for a Raptors team that needs a backup big and could be getting much more than that.
The problem is that he may not be available. Multiple teams ahead of Toronto are reportedly interested in the South Sudanese center, and recent buzz suggests he may be off the board before the Raptors pick.
Next in line is Noa Essengue at +425, which implies a 19% chance. The 6-foot-10 French forward has seen his stock rise over the past few weeks while helping Ratiopharm Ulm reach the German league final. Essengue is still just 18 and would likely need time in the G League, but he brings appealing tools as a defensive-minded forward with upside.
Kasparas Jakucionis is listed at +550, giving him a 15% chance of being selected ninth. The Lithuanian guard brings pick-and-roll poise and three-level scoring potential. While he does not fill an immediate positional need, he could appeal as the best player available when Toronto is on the board.
After that comes a crowded tier. Derik Queen and Collin Murray-Boyles are both listed at +650 (13%), followed by Carter Bryant at +700 (12.%) and Egor Demin at +900 (10%).
Several projected top-eight players, including Tre Johnson, Jeremiah Fears, and Kon Knueppel, appear further down the board. If any of them slide, Toronto could be in position to pounce.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.