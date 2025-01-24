NBA Insider Highlights Major Obstacle in Raptors' Trade Talks for Veteran
Bruce Brown’s name continues to surface in trade rumors involving the Toronto Raptors ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but finding a suitor with the flexibility to strike a deal remains a challenge.
The Raptors are reportedly “very motivated” to move Brown, as Jake Fischer noted earlier this week, and the 28-year-old has helped his case with an impressive stretch of play, showcasing that he’s healthy and ready to contribute. However, Brown’s $23 million expiring contract remains a significant hurdle in trade talks, according to Fischer.
“Bruce Brown is showing that he’s back and healthy, and that will help his chances, even though they are tough with his salary being $23 million,” Fischer told Nate Duncan on the Dunc’d On podcast. “I don’t think there’s a lot of teams that have the salary to move to turn into Bruce Brown at $23 million.”
One team reportedly linked to Brown is the Denver Nuggets, who may have interest in reacquiring their former player. However, Denver would need to part with Michael Porter Jr. to make a deal work, a scenario that seems unlikely.
The simplest path to trading Brown may involve including him in a multi-team deal as part of a larger transaction. Toronto has frequently been connected to trade talks involving Jimmy Butler, and it’s possible the Raptors could move Brown to Miami if the Heat are looking to add expiring contracts this season.
Outside of a multi-team trade, it’s challenging to find a team capable of absorbing Brown’s contract without sacrificing key rotation players and potentially weakening their roster in the process.