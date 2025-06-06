NBA Insider Reveals Toronto Raptors’ Plans for a Potential Big Offseason Move
The Toronto Raptors are starting to make noise ahead of what could be a pivotal summer.
According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Toronto has begun exploring the trade market and is quietly showing signs of interest in making moves this offseason.
“I’m starting to hear a lot of buzz about Toronto,” Fischer said on a YouTube live stream Thursday. “Right now it seems like the Raptors are canvassing the league for more opportunities.”
It remains unclear exactly what the Raptors are aiming to do, but the front office appears focused on taking a significant step forward next season. After acquiring Brandon Ingram at last season’s trade deadline, Toronto seems ready to make a push toward playoff contention.
This is not the first time the Raptors have been linked to a major move this summer. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared a similar comment earlier this week on The Hoop Collective podcast.
“The Raptors are a team that is starting to make noise within the league about looking for a big fish,” Windhorst said. “There are some teams that sniff the ability to make a move and I think Toronto is one of those teams.”
The Raptors have consistently been opportunistic under team president Masai Ujiri. From the Kawhi Leonard trade in 2018 to ongoing speculation involving Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard, Toronto has not shied away from pursuing elite talent. Ujiri reaffirmed that mindset during his season-ending media availability.
“I can guarantee you there are many unique opportunities that are going to come up in July and we have to look at all of them,” Ujiri said. “That’s our job here.”
Any meaningful upgrade this summer would likely require the Raptors to part with one of their core players. RJ Barrett is widely viewed as the most likely trade candidate among Toronto’s highest-paid players, though Immanuel Quickley or Jakob Poeltl could also be included depending on the return. While the organization is expected to be reluctant to move Scottie Barnes, the 23-year-old forward may need to be part of the discussion if Toronto hopes to land a true superstar.
For now, the Raptors are moving behind the scenes, but league chatter is starting to build. With the NBA Draft later this month, trade talks are expected to ramp up soon, and Toronto could be right in the middle of the action once the market begins to take shape.