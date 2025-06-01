NBA Insider Hints At Potential Big Move for Toronto Raptors This Offseason
The Toronto Raptors appear to be lurking this offseason.
It has become almost an annual tradition for the Raptors to surface in trade talks involving a superstar. A few summers ago, they were linked to Damian Lillard. They had conversations about Kevin Durant when he became available. And, of course, they made the franchise-altering move for Kawhi Leonard in 2018.
Now, it seems Toronto may be preparing to make another major swing.
“The Raptors are a team that is starting to make noise within the league about looking for a big fish,” Brian Windhorst said on ESPN’s The Hoop Collective podcast. “There are some teams that sniff the ability to make a move and I think Toronto is one of those teams.”
With the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks both expected to take a step back next season, there is a sense around the league that the Eastern Conference could open up. That may create an opportunity for a mid-tier team to make a significant leap. The Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to remain near the top of the conference, but the tier below them is more fluid.
“Any team that wants to make a move this summer, especially a team in the Eastern Conference, you’re going to have Giannis on the board,” Windhorst said.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri has made it clear that the organization will explore its options this offseason and will not hesitate to act if the right deal emerges.
“I can guarantee you there are many unique opportunities that are going to come up in July and we have to look at all of them,” Ujiri said during his season-ending media availability. “That’s our job here.”
What exactly that deal looks like remains unclear.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one major name who continues to pop up in trade speculation. Durant is another star who could be on the move. Beyond that, the market is still taking shape.
“Teams in the league are getting the impression that Toronto is going to try to do something. I had an executive tell me yesterday that he thinks this could be, could be, could be an explosive summer,” Windhorst continued. “Toronto is one of those teams that is sitting there on the balls of its feet.”
Any major move would likely require the Raptors to part with one of their starters. RJ Barrett is widely considered the most likely trade candidate among the group, though it is possible Toronto could move Immanuel Quickley or Jakob Poeltl depending on the return. That may be especially true if the Raptors can acquire a point guard or a center in the process.