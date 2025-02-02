NBA Insider Shares Latest on Raptors Trade Chatter as Deadline Nears
The Toronto Raptors remain a key team to watch ahead of next week’s trade deadline, with multiple potential avenues to making a significant move.
According to Marc Stein, the Raptors have expressed tangible interest in acquiring New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram while also positioning themselves as a possible facilitator in a trade involving Miami’s Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors. In that scenario, Toronto would acquire Canadian forward Andrew Wiggins.
Toronto’s Interest in Ingram Grows
Toronto has been increasingly described as a team looking to strengthen its core around Scottie Barnes as the organization reshapes its roster. Even with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley on multi-year deals, the Raptors are exploring ways to add a “significant piece” alongside Barnes, as Sportsnet’s Michael Grange has reported.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri is said to be a fan of Ingram, according to Stein, and is intrigued by the idea of pairing the former All-Star’s offensive skill set with Barnes’ playmaking ability. The Pelicans have operated this trade season knowing there is limited cap space available for Ingram in free agency, making a trade a viable option.
It is unclear what a package for Ingram would look like for Toronto. The Raptors could send Bruce Brown’s expiring contract along with Kelly Olynyk to match salaries. However, that structure would push Toronto close to the luxury tax next season if Ingram commands a new contract in the $40 million range.
If the Raptors plan to re-sign Ingram, they may need to shed a player with multiple years remaining on his contract. Barrett, who is set to earn $27.7 million next season, appears to be the most logical candidate to be moved if Toronto wants to acquire and keep Ingram.
Could Toronto Land Wiggins in a Multi-Team Butler Trade?
The Raptors are also widely expected to be involved if Miami finds a trade partner for Butler. The Heat have increased efforts to move Butler, and with the Warriors still considering their pursuit, Toronto could attempt to insert itself into those discussions.
Stein reports that one possible scenario would have the Raptors send Brown’s $23 million expiring contract to Miami while acquiring Wiggins from Golden State. The Heat are hesitant to take back long-term salary in a Butler trade, and Wiggins’ $30.2 million player option for the 2026-27 season could be an issue for them. The Raptors, however, have the flexibility to absorb Wiggins if they view him as a fit.