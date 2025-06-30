All Raptors

NBA Sets Salary Cap, Finalizing Scottie Barnes’ Contract With Toronto Raptors

The NBA has set the 2025–26 salary cap at $154.647 million, officially locking in Scottie Barnes’ five-year, $224.2 million max extension with the Toronto Raptors

Aaron Rose

Mar 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) handles the ball during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) handles the ball during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA has officially set the 2025–26 salary cap at $154.647 million, locking in Scottie Barnes’ rookie-max extension at five years and $224.2 million.

The Toronto Raptors forward will earn $38,661,700 next season, exactly 25% of the cap. Barnes will receive a raise of $3,092,936 each year, bringing his salary to just over $51 million in the final season. The contract is fully guaranteed with no options or incentives.

Barnes could have qualified for the 30% supermax had he made All-NBA last season, but he did not. Even if he earns All-NBA honors next year, his contract will remain unchanged.

The league has told teams the salary cap is expected to rise only 7% for 2026–27, short of the 10% maximum allowed under the new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Since Barnes’ contract is set to climb 8% in its second year, it will now grow slightly faster than the cap. Had the cap jumped 10%, his deal would have been worth just under 25% of the cap in 2026–27. With only a 7% increase, his cap hit is projected to come in around 25.2%.

It is a small difference, but one that matters for a team managing tight books. The Raptors have other decisions coming. Jakob Poeltl holds a player option for next summer and is expected to work out an extension before the season. Ochai Agbaji will need a new contract if he is going to stick around beyond this year.

Barnes was always going to get the max. Now the numbers are clear.

Further Reading

feed

Published
Aaron Rose
AARON ROSE

Aaron Rose is a Toronto-based reporter covering the Toronto Raptors since 2020.