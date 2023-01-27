Report: Knicks Were Comfortable Offering Multiple 1sts for O.G. Anunoby

The New York Knicks have reportedly been comfortable trading multiple first-round picks to the Toronto Raptors for O.G. Anunoby

The O.G. Anunoby market appears to be taking shape.

It remains unclear if the Toronto Raptors are willing to part ways with the 25-year-old forward, but, according to SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks have been willing to offer multiple first-round picks to acquire Anunoby.

"Also worth noting: in their conversation about Anunoby prior to the winning streak (in December), New York was comfortable offering multiple first-round picks for Anunoby. I don’t think these talks were at an advanced stage at that point," Begley wrote.

The Knicks have at least two first-round picks this year including their own along with a pair of protected first-round picks from Washington and Detroit that are unlikely to convey this year but should convey at some point in the next couple of seasons. They also own Milwaukee's 2025 first-round pick top-five protected to go with the full allotment of their own picks moving forward.

Toronto was reportedly offered three first-round picks by an unnamed team for Anunoby, according to the Toronto Star. It's unclear if there were any protections on those picks.

Anunoby is expected to draw interest from multiple teams including the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies among others should he be made available ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

