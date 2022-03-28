Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Celtics

The Toronto Raptors have a date with the NBA's hottest team on Monday night when the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

What to Watch For

The Celtics have been the NBA's best team since the All-Star break, with a 13-2 record, the league's top offense, and the third-best defense. They've found an incredible groove that nobody has been able to stop. Monday will mark Toronto's first chance against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics since Boston's trade deadline moves.

Boston is playing on the second night of a back-to-back, having just knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-112. If the Raptors can somehow jump up early, Boston may run out of gas trying to make a comeback.

It sounds like Gary Trent Jr. should be back either for Monday's game or Wednesday's against Minnesota. If he does return against Boston, it'll be Toronto's first game in a while with a fully-healthy rotation. Expect Trent to slide back into the starting lineup as Toronto moves Khem Birch back to the bench alongside Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Gary Trent Jr. as questionable. Malachi Flynn remains out.

The Celtics have listed Brown and Tatum as probable. Al Horford is out for personal reasons.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -4.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 213.5.

