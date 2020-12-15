VanVleet Leads Raptors While Bembry and Siakam Show Offensive Development

The Toronto Raptors got a big showing from Fred VanVleet, but it was the offensive development of DeAndre' Bembry and Pascal Siakam that was most noteworthy

Two games into the preseason and the Toronto Raptors appear to have found themselves one of the steals of the NBA Draft.

It's too early to pronounce anyone a winner or loser from the draft, but the 22-year-old Malachi Flynn has certainly looked impressive through two games, following up his nine-point preseason debut with 17 points in a 112-109 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Defensively, Flynn already has NBA-level footwork and his offensive game appears refined. He led the Raptors on an 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter, nailing a floater to take the lead 96-94, a 3-pointer to put Toronto up five, and then he made a beautiful pass to find Terence Davis II in the corner to put Toronto up for good.

Considering how impressive Flynn was in the opening game, I'll focus on a few other things that jumped out in preseason Game 2.

1. Fred VanVleet is Still Very Good

Re-signing Fred VanVleet was a really good move. There's not really much more to say about VanVleet considering it's just a preseason game and he's a borderline all-star level player, but he once again showed can score from anywhere on the court.

He did, however, show some really impressive off-ball skills. It wouldn't be that noteworthy if Kyle Lowry was in playing, but even without Lowry, the Raptors seemed to play VanVleet off-ball on Monday, letting DeAndre' Bembry, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam do the bulk of the ball-handling duties.

He finished the night with a game-high 21 points including a wild double-clutch 3-pointer to end the half.

2. DeAndre' Bembry Isn't a Zero Offensively

The 26-year-old Bembry signed with Toronto this offseason and was expected to be a defensive standout with limited offensive ability. He's averaged just 6.2 points per game in his career and shot just below 27% from behind the 3-point line in his career. But on Monday night he showed there might be a little bit more to his offensive game.

He was cutting well, finding holes in the Hornets' defence, and he facilitated a little more than he's probably accustomed do, picking up two assists, both on 3-pointers by VanVleet.

The highlight of his night came late in the third quarter when he received a pass in the corner from Yuta Watanabe, took what felt like an eternity to seize up the shot, then sidestepped around a Hornets defender and drained his first 3-pointer of the game. As he ran back on defence he seemed to signal to the Hornets' bench to quiet down.

3. Pascal Siakam Not Forcing Shots

Siakam seemed to play a lot more within himself on Monday, not forcing up shots and facilitating when Charlotte sent a double team. It was a good sign after an up-and-down performance in the Raptors preseason opener.

He finished the night with 12 points on 71% shooting while tallying three assists, a number that certainly could have been higher with a few more made buckets from his teammates.

Up Next:

The Raptors will wrap up their preseason schedule when they return home — sort of — to Tampa to take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. on Friday.