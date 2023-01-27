Raptors Trip Continues vs. Warriors: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to stay hot Friday night against the Golden State Warriors: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds

The Toronto Raptors will head to southern California Friday for a date with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

TSN and TSN 1050 will air the game in Toronto. NBC Sports Bay Area and 95.7 FM The Game will broadcast for San Francisco.

What to Watch For

Toronto turned in its best defensive showing of the year on Wednesday night, holding the Sacramento Kings to just 95 points. The Raptors will need that kind of performance again Friday against the high-powered Warriors offense.

Precious Achiuwa is blossoming into a core player for the Raptors and has looked stellar defensively. He should see plenty of time on Draymond Green on Friday but expect to see him switched onto Golden States' shifty guards Curry and Jordan Poole.

Scottie Barnes has looked phenomenal as a playmaker for Toronto lately, recording a career-high 10 assists on Wednesday. The Raptors have been playing him as a point guard recently and the results have been impressive.

Injury Reports

The Raptors have ruled out Otto Porter Jr. Dalano Banton is questionable.

The Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala. Andrew Wiggins is questionable.

