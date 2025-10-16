Raptors cut five players, including recent draft pick
The Toronto Raptors are making their final cuts as the start of the regular season gets around the corner.
According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, the team is requesting waivers for AJ Lawson, David Roddy, Jared Rhoden, Olivier Sarr, and two-way player Ulrich Chomche. The most surprising player in this group is Chomche, a 2024 second-round pick for the Raptors.
Here's a look at each of the five players the Raptors are moving on from:
AJ Lawson
Lawson, 25, is a Toronto native that got a chance to play for his hometown team last season. He averaged 9.1 points per game in 26 appearances with the team.
Lawson was on a two-year, non-guaranteed contract, but it's possible the team could move him back onto their empty two-way slot like he was on last year.
David Roddy
Roddy, 24, was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Colorado State, but failed to catch on with the Memphis Grizzlies. Since leaving his first NBA team in the middle of the 2023-24 campaign, Roddy has been with the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.
Roddy is a candidate for the two-way vacancy since he is entering his fourth season, but the Raptors may opt for someone younger with more room to grow.
Jared Rhoden
Rhoden, 26, played 10 games with the Raptors last season, averaging 11.4 points per game. While he has potential, the Raptors are not aligned with where his timeline currently is.
Olivier Sarr
Sarr, 26, is the brother of last year's No. 2 overall pick, Alex, of the Washington Wizards. He has 46 appearances across three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While he hit a game-winner against the Wizards in the preseason, the Raptors are choosing to move on from him.
Ulrich Chomche
Chomche, 19, was the No. 57 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but the Raptors are wanting to go with someone else for the two-way contract.
Ultimately, the Raptors felt Chomche was worth taking a flier on given his raw skills, but the team is going in a different direction.
With these moves the Raptors are down to 14 players and a pair of two-way slots, giving them an open roster spot and a vacant two-way contract.
The Raptors have one final preseason game tomorrow against the Brooklyn Nets before the regular season begins on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks on the road.