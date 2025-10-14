Raptors offense could be shaky behind Brandon Ingram
The Toronto Raptors are hoping to see some improvements on the offensive end of the floor.
Since hiring Darko Rajakovic as head coach in 2023, the Raptors have fielded one of the worst offenses in the league. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley is concerned the Raptors could struggle in that department once again even after trading for Brandon Ingram.
"The Raptors, who've fielded a bottom-seven offense each of the past two seasons, may have made a savvy move when they landed Brandon Ingram for cheap in February. Yet, the addition of his scoring punch and secondary playmaking will really only matter if he has enough room to operate," Buckley wrote.
"And it's hard to see how Toronto will provide that.
"He doesn't shoot threes at a high volume and might be most comfortable (and potent) in the midrange. Unfortunately, that's also where RJ Barrett does his best work. If that wasn't worrisome enough, spacing is already at a premium, since Scottie Barnes is a shaky shooter, and Jakob Poeltl's offensive range doesn't extend far beyond the restricted area."
Do Raptors have awkward offensive fit?
The Raptors took a flier on Ingram hoping he would be the answer to the team's offensive struggles, but he may not have been the best fit next to Barrett and Barnes. The Raptors still need to see all three of them on the court to see how it all works out, but there's reason to believe the Raptors may struggle in this area.
Some adjustments will have to be made from all three of their games in order for things to coexist between all of them, but it will be tricky. The Raptors need to find a way to get all of their strengths in order in hopes of getting back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.
The Raptors signed the former No. 2 overall pick to a three-year, $120 million contract this offseason, so they are committed to making this work, but they will need help from his teammates to make the necessary tweaks in order to make Ingram the star. If they can, the Raptors will be in great shape throughout the season.
Ingram and the Raptors are back in action for their penultimate preseason game to take on the Atlantic Division rival Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET.