Raptors fight, but fall short vs. Bucks
The Toronto Raptors are in the loss column for the first time this season after falling 122-116 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night inside Scotiabank Arena.
The Raptors held up with the Bucks as best as they could and even went into the third quarter tied, but Milwaukee pulled away late and captured victory to improve to 2-0 on the season while Toronto regressed to 1-1.
Raptors can't hang vs. Bucks
While the Raptors fell behind early in the first quarter, they made up for it in the second. They were able to erase their double-digit deficit and even build a lead of their own by the time the Raptors went back to the locker room.
A 24-9 run marked the Raptors' best stretch of the game, giving them a chance to take a lead, but they weren't out of the woods yet. The Bucks rallied and were able to tie the game going into the fourth quarter.
The game was tied with 3:57 to go after the Raptors split a pair of free throws, but that was the last time they held a lead during the game. The Bucks outscored the Raptors by six down the stretch to head back home victorious.
The Raptors were led by Brandon Ingram, who scored 29 points on 10 of 20 shooting from the floor. RJ Barrett also had 20 points on an efficient 9 of 12 shooting. Immanuel Quickley added 19 points, while Scottie Barnes had 17.
For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo was unsurprisingly the star player. He had 31 points to lead all scorers, 20 rebounds and seven assists.
Former Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. shined with 20 points while Ryan Rollins had 13. Former Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony also had a strong night, adding 23 points and seven assists of his own off the bench.
The Raptors fought until the bitter end, which is a positive sign for what's to come with the team, but the difference between them making and missing the playoffs could be these tight games decided by just a couple possessions. They will need to improve from these situations as the season goes on.
The team is back in action on Sunday as they travel to the Lone Star State to take on No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.