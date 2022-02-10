Fred VanVleet Sidelined with Left Groin Soreness for Thursday

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.

The 27-year-old guard has been ruled out due to left groin soreness on the second night of a back-to-back, the Raptors announced.

It is presumably a precautionary measure after Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played 36 minutes before checking out for garbage time late in the game.

Everyone else is ready to go for Toronto, though it's unlikely Thad Young or Drew Eubanks will be ready to play Thursday night following a deal that saw the Raptors acquire the two bigs from San Antonio for Goran Dragic.

The Rockets have listed Eric Gordon as questionable with left heel soreness.

