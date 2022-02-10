Skip to main content
Fred VanVleet Sidelined with Left Groin Soreness for Thursday

Fred VanVleet Sidelined with Left Groin Soreness for Thursday

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Fred VanVleet for Thursday night's game against the Houston Rockets

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Fred VanVleet for Thursday night's game against the Houston Rockets

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.

The 27-year-old guard has been ruled out due to left groin soreness on the second night of a back-to-back, the Raptors announced.

It is presumably a precautionary measure after Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played 36 minutes before checking out for garbage time late in the game.

Everyone else is ready to go for Toronto, though it's unlikely Thad Young or Drew Eubanks will be ready to play Thursday night following a deal that saw the Raptors acquire the two bigs from San Antonio for Goran Dragic

Recommended Articles

The Rockets have listed Eric Gordon as questionable with left heel soreness.

Further Reading

Takeaways & Reactions from Raptors Deadline Deal

Raptors continue rolling to 7th straight victory with help on the way

Raptors considered Vegas favorites to land Myles Turner from Pacers

5 takeaway from Bobby Webster's pre-trade deadline press conference

USATSI_17651179_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Sidelined with Left Groin Soreness for Thursday

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17432451_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Nets Trade James Harden to 76ers for Ben Simmons & Seth Curry

9 minutes ago
USATSI_17089191_168390270_lowres
News

Takeaways & Reactions from Raptors Deadline Deal

42 minutes ago
USATSI_17595040_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Bucks Acquire Serge Ibaka in Four-Team Deal

1 hour ago
USATSI_17342628_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Acquire Thad Young for Goran Dragic

1 hour ago
USATSI_17530924_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Discussing Deal with Mavericks for Kristaps Porzingis

2 hours ago
USATSI_16937624_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Rockets

4 hours ago
USATSI_17644535_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Discussing Talen Horton-Tucker Deal With Lakers

4 hours ago