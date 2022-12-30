Raptors List Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa as Questionable vs. Suns

The Toronto Raptors list Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa as questionable to play Friday against the Phoenix Suns

The Toronto Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa as questionable to play Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Despite the questionable tag, there's a sense that Achiuwa will make his return Friday after almost two months sidelined with a severe ankle sprain. Raptors coach Nick Nurse had previously said Achiuwa would be back before the end of the month and his participation in practice on Wednesday suggested a return was imminent.

As for VanVleet, the 28-year-old continues to deal with back spasms. He's considered day-to-day, Nurse said Thursday. It's unclear exactly when he'll be back in the lineup after missing Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Expect Malachi Flynn and Jeff Dowtin Jr. to once again see extended minutes if VanVleet is sidelined. Dowtin, in particular, played well Thursday, catching the attention of Nurse who praised him post-game for his hard work.

Dalano Banton remains with the Raptors 905 in the G League as the team tries to get him back into a rhythm following his injury earlier in the month, Nurse said.

Otto Porter Jr. remains out with his nagging dislocated toe.

The Suns will be without Devin Booker, Landry Shamet, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne, and Cameron Johnson.

