Underdog Raptors Look to Slow Scorching Hot Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are in a strange spot, heading up to New York to take on the red-hot Knicks

For the first time in a long time, the New York Knicks are competent and talented.

Just a few years ago, Saturday night's game would be an easy victory for the Toronto Raptors. They'd make the short trip over to New York and dismantle a lackluster Knicks team. Those days have since passed and the Knicks are now sitting pretty in the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and working on extending their NBA-leading eight-game winning steak.

The Raptors appear to have put their tanking ways behind them and will have their starting unit all ready to go for Saturday afternoon. Chris Boucher, Jalen Harris, and Paul Watson Jr. have all been ruled out while Rodney Hood is listed as questionable.

For New York, it's a pretty short injury report. Michell Robinson continues to work his way back from right foot surgery and Alec Burks will miss his fifth straight game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

If Vegas is right, the Knicks will make it nine straight Saturday afternoon. New York is sitting right around 2.5-point favourites, according to Covers.

A Raptors loss would certainly be a big blow to Toronto's playoff hopes. They'd move 1.5 games back of the Washington Wizards who sit in the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference a full game ahead of Toronto after knocking off Oklahoma City on Friday night. Considering how well the Wizards are playing and their relatively easy remaining schedule, it's going to be very difficult for Toronto to jump them and sneak into the play-in tournament.

Further Reading

Chris Boucher's knee tests come back negative for significant damage

Freddie Gillespie won't share any details about Toronto's defensive scheme

Fred VanVleet says he's day-to-day with his hip injury