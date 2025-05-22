Jase Richardson Met With Toronto Raptors at Combine, Could Be in Play at No. 9
Jase Richardson isn’t projected to go in the top 10, but the Michigan State guard’s polish, scoring craft, and two-way feel could make him an intriguing option for the Toronto Raptors at No. 9.
The 18-year-old met with the Raptors at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, according to Josh Robbins of the Athletic. He is widely projected to go in the middle of the first round, often in the teens or early 20s. For a team like Toronto that values basketball IQ, skill development, and long-term upside, Richardson could be in the mix earlier than expected.
The son of former NBA guard Jason Richardson, Jase plays with poise and maturity. As a freshman at Michigan State, he averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 54.5% inside the arc and 41.2% from three-point range. He was one of the most efficient freshman guards in the country, showing advanced touch and discipline in a supporting role.
At 6-foot-1 and 178 pounds, Richardson is undersized for the next level. He has a 6-foot-6 wingspan and a 38-inch max vertical, which help him compete, but his lack of height and strength will be a concern defensively. He is likely to be targeted in switches and may struggle to score consistently against bigger, more physical NBA defenders.
Offensively, Richardson brings stability and shot-making. He excels in pick-and-roll settings, shoots off the catch and the dribble, and rarely turns the ball over. He fits well in a structured offense and doesn’t need high usage to be effective. His decision-making, shooting efficiency, and ability to play off the ball are all traits that could help him contribute early.
The question is fit. Richardson’s skill set overlaps somewhat with Immanuel Quickley, who is expected to be a long-term piece for Toronto. Both are smaller guards who are most comfortable working in ball screens and spacing the floor. Richardson is likely too small to play as a full-time shooting guard, which could limit lineup flexibility if the Raptors view Quickley as the lead guard moving forward.
Still, Toronto has to improve its offense. The Raptors ranked 26th in offensive rating and 29th in three-pointers made last season. Richardson’s ability to shoot efficiently from deep and play within a system could help address those weaknesses, even if the positional overlap makes the fit more complicated.
Defensively, he competes, but his frame will be tested by stronger guards. He will need to add strength to stay on the floor against physical matchups and survive in switch-heavy systems.
Toronto has consistently valued guards who defend, make good decisions, and stay within themselves. Richardson checks those boxes. He may not have ideal size or a clear positional fit alongside Quickley, but his feel, efficiency, and character make him a viable option if the Raptors prioritize skill and shooting at No. 9.