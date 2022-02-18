Kyle Lowry Set to Make Cameo in Adam Sandler's New Netflix Movie

Kyle Lowry's acting career appears to be taking off.

On the heels of his first Super Bowl commercial, the former Toronto Raptors guard is set to make his silver screen appearance in a cameo role in Adam Sandler's new Netflix movie Hustle.

The movie, expected to come out later this year, stars Sandler as a basketball scout who discovers an unheralded Spanish prospect played by Utah Jazz center Juancho Hernangomez.

"Sandler’s scout takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to America without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA," Netflix writes.

The movie features Lowry along with a handful of other NBA players including Anthony Edwards, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, and coach Doc Rivers along with TNT broadcaster and former NBA guard Kenny. It's co-produced by Sander and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

