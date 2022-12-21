Raptors Look to End Drought vs. Knicks: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to end their lengthy skid on Wednesday against the New York Knicks: Where to watch, injury reports, and game odds

The Toronto Raptors are getting desperate as they look to snap their six-game losing streak Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

TSN and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto. MSG Network and ESPN New York will broadcast for New York.

What to Watch For

It's becoming must-win time for the Raptors and with the Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back Toronto has a chance to finally stop the bleeding before the new year. A blowout victory for New York on Tuesday allowed the Knicks to rest in the fourth, but tired legs for the Knicks should help Toronto.

After back-to-back 39-point performances, Fred VanVleet seems to have fallen back into his shooting slump and was just 2-for-11 from three-point range on Monday. He missed multiple wide-open three-pointers in crunch time and that's just not going to cut it for the Raptors.

Pascal Siakam has been incredible so far this season but he needs help. Both Scottie Barnes and VanVleet have been inconsistent and O.G. Anunoby is still battling back from injury. Someone is going to have to step up if Toronto is going to put an end to this lengthy skid.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Otto Porter Jr. and Precious Achiuwa. Gary Trent Jr. is questionable to play.

New York has yet to release its injury report.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs as of the early line with an implied win probability of 48.5%. The total for the game is 216.5.

