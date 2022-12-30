Raptors Take On Suns Looking to End Year on a High: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will end 2022 looking to bounce back against the Phoenix Suns: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to end the year on a high Friday night as they welcome the Phoenix Suns to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

Where to Watch

TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast in Toronto. Bally Sports Arizona and News/Talk 92.3 will air the game in Arizona.

What to Watch For

Raptors coach Nick Nurse ripped into his players Thursday night, repeatedly questioning his team's effort after another disappointing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The transition defense was a mess and the 50-50 balls all went the other way. It's put up or shut up time for Toronto and the effort has to be better Friday night.

There's a pretty good chance Precious Achiuwa makes his return Friday night. He'll likely be listed as questionable but it seems like he's trending toward playing. Expect his stints to be short but his return should provide Toronto with some needed size and depth in the rotation.

Toronto hasn't been able to do much to slow Ivica Zubac and Steven Adams and things aren't getting any easier with Deandre Ayton coming to town. The defensive rebounding has to be better or Ayton is going to bury the Raptors with second-chance opportunities all night.

Injury Reports

Toronto has yet to release its injury report but expect Fred VanVleet and Achiuwa to both be listed as questionable. Otto Porter Jr. will remain out.

Phoenix will be without Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Landry Shamet, Cameron Johnson, and Cam Payne.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -1 point favorites with an implied win probability of 53.7%. The total for the game is 222.5

Further Reading

Raptors beat at their own game as Grizzlies highlight how far Toronto is from contention

Raptors hopeful Precious Achiuwa can help fix defensive struggles as his return date nears

Pascal Siakam draws praise from Clippers: 'Reminds me of Greek Freak'