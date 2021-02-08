Raptors at Grizzlies: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Monday's Game
The Toronto Raptors will see a old friend Monday night when they make the trip over to Memphis to take on Jonas Valanciunas and the Memphis Grizzlies.
It's been a very strange season for the Grizzlies who have battled COVID-19 concerns and injuries for much of the year. Valanciunas only recently returned to the lineup after a five-game absence due to the league's health and safety protocols. He came off the bench on Saturday night as he worked his way back into the flow of things. Canadian Brandon Clarke, however, will miss his second straight game due to a right calf injury.
Toronto will once again be without OG Anunoby who remains out with a left calf strain. His absence shouldn't be too costly against a very young and inexperienced Grizzlies team.
Look for Memphis sophomore star Ja Morant to do the bulk of the heavy lifting for the Grizzlies with Canadian Dillon Brooks chipping in from time to time.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors at Memphis Grizzlies
Date: Monday, February 8, 2021
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Location: FedExForum
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN
Raptors Listen: FAN 590
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Grizzlies TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Southeast
Grizzlies Listen: 92.9 FM ESPN
Grizzlies Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Raptors -2.5
Moneyline: TOR -135, MEM +122
O/U: 224.5
Pick of the Game
To be announced.
