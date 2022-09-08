Here's How Raptors Players Have Ranked in Previous Versions of NBA 2K

NBA2K hasn't always been particularly kind to the Toronto Raptors.

This year the video game has dropped Pascal Siakam one point despite him posting career numbers and earning All-NBA honors for the second time in his career. Fred VanVleet too seems underrated, receiving just a 63 rating in steals despite finishing top 10 in the NBA in steals last season.

Now, with the video game set to be released Friday, here's how Raptors players have ranked in past years.

Pascal Siakam

Siakam is Toronto's highest rated player this season at 86 overall. He reached as high as 89 overall in 2K20 before falling to 83 overall in 2K21. Even with the one-point drop since last season, Siakam has come a long way since his days as an 67 overall rookie in 2K17

Pascal Siakam's 2K Ratings Over the Years 2kratings

Fred VanVleet

VanVleet enters the year at 83 overall, a slight drop from 2K21 when he reached a peak of 84 overall. It's a slightly low rating for VanVleet who earned All-Star honors for the first time in his career last season. Much like Siakam though, VanVleet has been an incredible riser over the past few seasons, starting out as an unranked and undrafted free agent in 2K17.

Fred VanVleet's NBA 2K Ratings Over the Years 2KRatings

OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby comes in at 81 to start the year, the same as his rating in 2K22. It'll be the highest Anunoby has reached, having climbed from a 73 overall in 2K19.

OG Anunoby's NBA 2K Ratings Over the Years 2KRatings

Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. will enter the year at 78 overall, one point lower than last season. He'd previously been ranked a 78 overall in 2K21, having jumped up from 69 overall in 2K19 when he first joined the league as a second-round pick for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Gary Trent Jr. NBA 2K Ratings Over the Years 2K Ratings

Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes will enter this season as an 84 overall, the second-highest rated player on the Raptors this season. It's an eight-point increase from the 76 overall rating he entered last season with as the league's fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Further Reading

NBA2K reveals ratings for Raptors starters in 2023

Vegas: Raptors fall in Eastern Conference odds as Cavaliers bolster roster

Raptors finalize training camp roster With Josh Jackson signing