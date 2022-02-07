Norman Powell Says He Was Shocked to be Traded, Had Just Bought a House in Portland

Some things just never change.

Of course, Norman Powell's first game with the Los Angeles Clippers was Sunday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that traded his rights to the Toronto Raptors all the way back in 2015. It doesn't matter where Powell is playing these days, you can rest assured the so-called Bucks killer is going to light it up against Milwaukee. His 28 points in 24 minutes off the bench was the perfect way to start things off with his new team following Saturday's trade.

Even as murmurs began spreading of big changes coming in Portland, Powell said he was shocked when he got the call from his agent who told him he'd been traded.

"I knew I wasn’t untradable, but just because I signed the long-term deal," said Powell who signed a five-year, $90 million contract in the summer. "I bought a house out there. I was like, I’ll be out here for a little bit. That was the only bad thing about the trade is I had just got my furniture into the house."

Despite the surprise, Powell told reporters in L.A. that he was thrilled to be moving closer to his family in San Diego after so long in Toronto and a brief stint in the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s been a long journey, being in Toronto then Portland," Powell said. "Portland was a little better not having to deal with customs and all that, and passports, and it was a quicker flight and all that for my mom and my sisters to get to."

That joy was clear right from Day 1. Powell could barely contain his happiness as he met his new L.A. teammates for the first time and re-joined Serge Ibaka, his former Raptors teammate.

"Seems like it’s bigger than basketball," he said. "I’m just happy, really happy."

Further Reading

Chemistry is key as Raptors head into trade deadline week

Pascal Siakam shows he deserves a spot in the All-Star Game in victory over Hawks

Fred VanVleet thinks it'll be hard to keep Pascal Siakam out of the All-Star Game