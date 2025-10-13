Why Brandon Ingram has Raptors excited before season
Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram is going into his first season with the team after being traded by the New Orleans Pelicans back in February.
Ingram, 28, only played in 18 games last season for the Pelicans as he was dealing with an ankle injury that required a PRP injection at the end of the year. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic is excited about Ingram's inclusion in the offense next to RJ Barrett on the wing.
“I think our whole team is playing to a standard, how we want to play with the ball, with the pass, to make quick decisions. I think (Ingram and Barrett), they are adapting to that style quite well,” Rajakovic said via Toronto Sun reporter Ryan Wolstat.
“I’m just preaching to all of the guys every time you catch the ball to be aggressive, to make quick decisions. You have to be able to shoot the ball if you’re open or move it. At the same time, it’s very important to play without the ball. RJ is very well known in this league, he does good job of scoring without calling a play for him, he just finds his spot on the floor where he injects himself and BI [Brandon Ingram] is doing the same thing so both of them I give credit.”
Ingram key for Raptors this season
Ingram, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke, was an All-Star in 2020, his first season with the Pelicans. Since then, he has regressed, but he still has the talent to be a top-tier forward in the game.
Rajakovic is hoping the Raptors can develop his game back to where it once was.
“We’re just going to help you take it to the next level," Rajakovic said via Wolstat.
“And also having in mind the game is also evolving so he needs to evolve as well in the sense that playing more in open court, more in transition and being more involved in rebounding.
“It’s going to be good days, it’s going to be bad days, he’s learning, we’re learning, I’m learning."
If Ingram can emerge as a top scoring option for the Raptors next to Barrett and Scottie Barnes, the team will be in position to compete for one of the final spots in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament this season, or possibly even the playoffs in the top six.