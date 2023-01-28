Report: Teams Have 'Great Interest' in Anunoby, Raptors Could Get Three 1sts

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly drawn great interest in O.G. Anunoby who could be worth as many as three first-round picks

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly begun gauging league interest in two-way forward O.G. Anunoby.

With two weeks to go before the trade deadline, a market is beginning to take shape for Toronto's 25-year-old forward who has reportedly drawn "great interest" around the league, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

There's reportedly a belief that Toronto could get as many as three first-round picks for Anunoby who is now a year and a half away from unrestricted free agency.

The Raptors reportedly turned down an offer of three first-round picks from an unnamed team for Anunoby, according to the Toronto Star reported. At one point in December, New York was reportedly willing to part with multiple first-round picks for Anunoby, per SNY's Ian Begley.

It's unclear exactly what it would take for Toronto to part with Anunoby and it's possible the Raptors are looking for valuable young players to build around Scottie Barnes rather than future draft picks. As Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reported earlier this month, the Raptors would like at least two young players along with a pick for the 6-foot-7 Anunoby.

Toronto has yet to officially decide on a path for the trade deadline and will reportedly let the month play out before aggressively shopping its players. The team, however, has begun gauging interest from teams on multiple players ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, per ESPN.

