Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby exited Friday night's game early with a left wrist injury he suffered in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors.

Anunoby was fouled by JaMychal Green and landed awkwardly on his left arm. He stayed in the game to shoot a pair of free throws but quickly checked out and walked to the locker room with Toronto's training staff.

He was ruled out by the team following X-Rays on his wrist that came back negative, per TSN's Kayla Grey. He will have further testing done and go through testing tomorrow.

Anunoby was playing in just his second game back from injury after missing last Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

